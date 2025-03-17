wrestling / News
Updated List Of Stars Set For Wrestlecon In Las Vegas Over WrestleMania 41 Week
WrestleCon has announced an extensive lineup of wrestling legends and current stars for their WrestleMania 41 weekend event at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort. The guest list includes a diverse range of talent, spanning multiple generations and promotions:
Ahmed Johnson
Alex Kane
Ashley Sebera aka Dana Brooke
Barbie “Kelly Kelly” Blank
Barbarian
Bezerker
Billy Gunn
Brian Cage
Brian Myers
Bubba Ray Dudley
Buff Bagwell
Butterbean
Celeste Bonin
D’Lo Brown
D-Von Dudley
Dan Severn
Daria Rae aka Sonya Deville
DDP
Dean Malenko
Demolition
Deonna Purrazzo
Don Frye
ELP
Elijah
Faye Jackson
Francine
Frankie Kazarian
Godfather
Great Muta
Gunns
Henry Hodwin
Hollywood
Hollyhood Haley J
Honkytonk Man
J-Rod
JBL
Jim Powers
Joe Hendry
JoJo Offerman
Josh Barnett
Journey Fatu
Julia Hart
Katie Forbes
Kevin Nash
Kylie Rae
Leah Van Dale aka Carmella
Lex Luger
Lisa Marie Varon
Mandy Sacs
Mark Kerr
Marty Jannetty
Matt Cardona
Mick Foley
Mickie James
Mike Rotunda
Mike Tyson
Minoru Suzuki
MxM Collection
Mustafa Ali
Natalie Eva Marie
Nic Nemeth
ODB
Paul Roma
Penelope Ford
Perry Saturn
Raj Dhjesi
Red Velvet
Ric Flair
Rob Van Dam
Ronda Rousey
Sabu
Saraya
Shane Douglas
Skye Blue
Sting
Taya Valkyrie
Ted DiBiase Sr.
Tessa Blanchard
Toni Storm
Tully Blanchard
Warlord
Xia Brookside
