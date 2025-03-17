Updated List Of Stars Set For Wrestlecon In Las Vegas Over WrestleMania 41 Week

WrestleCon has announced an extensive lineup of wrestling legends and current stars for their WrestleMania 41 weekend event at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort. The guest list includes a diverse range of talent, spanning multiple generations and promotions:

Ahmed Johnson

Alex Kane

Ashley Sebera aka Dana Brooke

Barbie “Kelly Kelly” Blank

Barbarian

Bezerker

Billy Gunn

Brian Cage

Brian Myers

Bubba Ray Dudley

Buff Bagwell

Butterbean

Celeste Bonin

D’Lo Brown

D-Von Dudley

Dan Severn

Daria Rae aka Sonya Deville

DDP

Dean Malenko

Demolition

Deonna Purrazzo

Don Frye

ELP

Elijah

Faye Jackson

Francine

Frankie Kazarian

Godfather

Great Muta

Gunns

Henry Hodwin

Hollywood

Hollyhood Haley J

Honkytonk Man

J-Rod

JBL

Jim Powers

Joe Hendry

JoJo Offerman

Josh Barnett

Journey Fatu

Julia Hart

Katie Forbes

Kevin Nash

Kylie Rae

Leah Van Dale aka Carmella

Lex Luger

Lisa Marie Varon

Mandy Sacs

Mark Kerr

Marty Jannetty

Matt Cardona

Mick Foley

Mickie James

Mike Rotunda

Mike Tyson

Minoru Suzuki

MxM Collection

Mustafa Ali

Natalie Eva Marie

Nic Nemeth

ODB

Paul Roma

Penelope Ford

Perry Saturn

Raj Dhjesi

Red Velvet

Ric Flair

Rob Van Dam

Ronda Rousey

Sabu

Saraya

Shane Douglas

Skye Blue

Sting

Taya Valkyrie

Ted DiBiase Sr.

Tessa Blanchard

Toni Storm

Tully Blanchard

Warlord

Xia Brookside