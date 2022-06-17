Updated List of Wrestlers Currently On Injured List in AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated list of the wrestlers currently injured in AEW, a list that has been growing as of late. That list includes:

* AEW World Champion CM Punk

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

* Kenny Omega

* Adam Cole (who will likely return from his shoulder injury at Forbidden Door)

* Jeff Hardy (who is suspended without pay anyway due to his recent DUI arrest)

* Anthony Bowens

* Darius Martin

* Bryan Danielson

* Leyla Hirsch

Orange Cassidy was on that list until this past Wednesday. He also had a shoulder problem but is now good to go and booked for Forbidden Door.

Samoa Joe isn’t actually injured, but he was part of an injury angle as he will be off of television filming Twisted Metal for Peacock.