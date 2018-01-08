Updated List of Stars Appearing at WrestleCon Over WrestleMania 34 Weekend

– The following list of stars will be appearing at WrestleCon Over WrestleMania 34 weekend. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Road Warrior Animal, Teddy Long, Tony Atlas, and Paul Orndorff as well as Eric Bischoff, Demolition, Rick & Scott Steiner, Brutus Beefcake, Billy Gunn, Savio Vega, Los Boriquas, Mongo McMichael, Hernandez, Kevin Sullivan, The Headbangers, Jazz, Rodney Mack, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Mil Muertes, Drago, Thunder Rosa, Marty Elias, Saraya Knight, Allie, Sienna, Rosemary, Laurel Van Ness, SoCal Val, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Cowboy Bob Orton and Scott Hall as well as the former “Emma” Tenille Dashwood, Brooke Adams, Francine, Daffney, Hardcore Holly, D’Lo Brown, Christy Hemme, Gail Kim, Lanny Poffo, Will Ospreay, Velvet Sky, Larry Hennig, Rosa Mendes, Madison Rayne, Winter, Penta 0M and John Cena Sr. Wrestlecon and all convention-related events, including autograph signings, photo opportunities, Q&As, live podcasts, etc. will be held The Sheraton on Canal Street. Here is the current schedule of live events from WrestleCon…

* Thursday 4/5 – 6 PM to 8:30 PM– Wildkat Entertainment

* Thursday 4/5 – 9:30 PM – WrestleCon Supershow

* Friday 4/6 12 – Noon to 2:30 PM – The Crash (Mexico)

* Friday 4/6 – 4 PM to 6:30 PM – Revolution Pro (UK)

* Friday 4/6 – 9 PM – Impact Wrestling

* Saturday 4/7 – 11 AM to 2 PM – Pro Wrestling Revolver “Pancakes and Piledrivers”

* Saturday 4/7 – 4 PM til 6:30 PM – Combat Zone Wrestling

* Saturday 4/7 – Belltime will be one hour after WWE NXT event ends – House of Hardcore

Credit: PWinsider.com