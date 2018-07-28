Updated List Of Summerslam Week Events In NYC

Here is an updated list of wrestling events in the New York City area during Summerslam weekend, via PWInsider:

Tuesday 8/14 – 7 PM – Screening of Roddy Piper’s They Live at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – AJ Styles meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – Daniel Bryan meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 3:30 PM – Alexa Bliss meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 3:30 PM – Samoa Joe meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 8/17 – 7 PM – Sheamus and Cesaro signing at Barnes & Noble (112 Eisenhower Parkway) in Livingston, NJ signing the “Making the Mania” book. Contact store for further details.

Friday 8/17 – 7:30 PM – House of Glory Wrestling in Jamaica, Queens at Club Amazura featuring a No Ropes Match with HOG Champion The Amazing Red vs. Anthony Gangone, Low Ki vs. Sami Callihan, Violette & Shee vs. Sonya Strong & Jessicka Havok. The Real1 (fka Enzo Amore), Jessicka Havok, Austin Aries will also appear. For details, click here.

Friday 8/17 – 8 PM – GCW presents Janela Lost in NY in Long Island City, Queens at the Melrose Ballroom with Joey Janela vs. Hakushi, Chris Dickinson vs. Teddy Hart, PCO vs. Matt Riddle and Nick Gage vs. Meng announced thus far. For more details, click here.

Friday 8/17 – Midnight – WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will present a “DZ & FRIENDS” comedy show at Caroline’s Comedy Club, featuring Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, Renee Young, Charly Caruso and more. For ticket information, click here.

Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Kurt Angle and Paige (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Braun Strowman meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 11 AM – Sasha Banks signing at Crickett Wireless store in Brooklyn, NY. Exact store location to be announced.

Saturday 8/18 – 12 PM – The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat, a three-hour cruise around New York City that will feature (once the boat sails into New Jersey waters) live wrestling action on the ship’s top deck in front of the Statue of Liberty with John Morrison, Joey Janela, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms, Teddy Hart, Taya and Matt Striker already announced. For details, click here.

Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM. – Finn Bálor meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM – Seth Rollins meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – Roman Reigns meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – The Miz & Maryse (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 5 PM – Northeast Wrestling & Nueva Era Lucha Promotions ‘American Luchas 4’ at ELMCOR Center in Queens, NY. Announced as appearing are El Felino, Dragon Rojo, Blue Panther Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Kung Fu Jr., Tiger Casas and more. For ticket information, click here.

Saturday 8/18 – 6:15 PM – WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Sunday 8/19 – 6 PM – WWE Summerslam PPV at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Monday 8/20 – 7:15 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Tuesday 8/21 – 7:30 PM – WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.