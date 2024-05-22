wrestling / News

Updated List Of Upcoming WWE NXT Live Events

May 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that an updated list of upcoming WWE NXT live events is now available, with all of them taking place in Florida.

May 31: Tampa, Florida at The University Area Community Complex.
June 1: Crystal River, Florida at the Armory.
June 6: Davenport, Florida at The Tom Fellows Community Center.
June 8: Sebring, Florida at The Alan Jay Arena.
June 21: Venice, Florida at The Venice Community Center.
June 22: Orlando, Florida at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.
July 19: Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community Center.
July 20: Gainesville, Florida at The MLK Center.
August 9: Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium.
September 13: Lakeland, Florida at the Armory.

