Updated List of WWE Dates John Cena Is Advertised For

PWInsider has an updated list of the dates that John Cena is currently advertised for during his final year as a WWE Superstar. They include:

* May 9: Smackdown – Dayton, OH

* May 10: Backlash – St. Louis, MO

* May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, Fl

* May 30: Smackdown – Knoxville, TN

* June 6: Smackdown – Bakersfield, CA

* June 7: Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA

* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY

* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI

* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX

* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia