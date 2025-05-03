wrestling / News
Updated List of WWE Dates John Cena Is Advertised For
May 3, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider has an updated list of the dates that John Cena is currently advertised for during his final year as a WWE Superstar. They include:
* May 9: Smackdown – Dayton, OH
* May 10: Backlash – St. Louis, MO
* May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, Fl
* May 30: Smackdown – Knoxville, TN
* June 6: Smackdown – Bakersfield, CA
* June 7: Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA
* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY
* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI
* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX
* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ
* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France
* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia