wrestling / News
Updated Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket After 205 Live
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
We have an updated bracket for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after two matches were held on Friday’s 205 Live. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey on the episode, while Legado Del Fantasma defeated the Bollywood Boyz. Both teams now advance to the second round.
The updated brackets are now:
Round One
* Tony Nese & Daivari vs. Desmond Troy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis
* Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way
* Imperium vs. Lucha House Party
Round Two
* Undisputed Era vs. Nese & Daivari OR Troy & Adonis
* MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ruff and Kushida OR The Way
* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium OR Lucha House Party
