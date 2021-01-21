Updated Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket After NXT

We have an updated bracket for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after two matches were held this week’s NXT. Leon Ruff & Kushida defeated The Way while Lucha House Party beat Imperium to advance to the second round during tonight’s episode.

The updated brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now:

Round One

* Tony Nese & Daivari vs. Desmond Troy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Round Two

* Undisputed Era vs. Nese & Daivari OR Troy & Adonis

* MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party