Updated Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Three Teams Advance
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of NXT saw three teams advance in the men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic. On tonight’s show, The Grizzled Young Veterans, MSK, and Undisputed ERA all advanced. The Veterans defeated Ever-Rise, MSK defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and the UE beat Breezango.
The updated brackets now are:
Round One
* Tony Nese & Daivari vs. Desmond Troy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis
* August Grey and Curt Stallion vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
* Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way
Round Two
* Undisputed Era vs. Nese & Daivari OR Troy & Adonis
* MSK vs. Grey and Stallion OR Dain and Maverick
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ruff and Kushida OR The Way
