Updated Men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic Brackets Following WWE NXT

The men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinals are set following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans advanced to the semifinals on tonight’s show by beating Jacket Time and the team of Adrian Chase and Bodhi Hayward, respectively.

The semifinal matches will be as follows:

* MSK vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers