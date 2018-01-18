Updated Men’s Royal Rumble Betting Odds: Daniel Bryan Up to #3 Tie

– Daniel Bryan is now tied for the third-best odds to win the Royal Rumble in the latest betting odds. Paddy Power’s odds now list Bryan up at a 4/1 odds to win, tied with Dolph Ziggler. Shinsuke Nakamura remains the favorite, followed by Roman Reigns at #2.

You can see the full list of odds below, which still includes the wacky possibilities like Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Vin Diesel:

Shinsuke Nakamura 6/4

Roman Reigns 5/2

Dolph Ziggler 4/1

Daniel Bryan 4/1

John Cena 9/2

Braun Strowman 11/2

Finn Balor 7/1

Baron Corbin 10/1

Randy Orton 10/1

Seth Rollins 16/1

AJ Styles 18/1

Kevin Owens 18/1

Sami Zayn 18/1

Batista 20/1

Bobby Roode 20/1

Bray Wyatt 25/1

Jinder Mahal 25/1

Rusev 25/1

Samoa Joe 25/1

Big E 35/1

Brock Lesnar 33/1

Chris Jericho 33/1

Jason Jordan 33/1

Jeff Hardy 33/1

Matt Hardy 33/1

The Miz 35/1

Cesaro 40/1

Elias 40/1

Goldberg 40/1

Kenny Omega 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Sheamus 40/1

Undertaker 40/1

Big Cass 50/1

Chad Gable 50/1

Dean Ambrose 50/1

Eric Young 50/1

Kurt Angle 50/1

The Rock 50/1

Roderick Strong 50/1

Shelton Benjamin 50/1

Triple H 50/1

Apollo Crews 66/1

CM Punk 66/1

Enzo Amore 66/1

Eric Rowan 66/1

Karl Anderson 66/1

Kassius Ohno 66/1

Killian Dain 66/1

Luke Gallows 66/1

Luke Harper 66/1

Mojo Rawley 66/1

Shane McMahon 66/1

Brian Kendrick 80/1

Hideo Itami 80/1

Kane 80/1

Neville 80/1

Pete Dunne 80/1

Shawn Michaels 80/1

Titus O’Neil 80/1

TJ Perkins 80/1

Tye Dilinger 80/1

Tyler Bates 80/1

Tyler Breeze 80/1

Zack Ryder 80/1

Big Show 100/1

Conor McGregor 100/1

Dash Wilder 100/1

Jack Gallagher 100/1

Jake “The Snake” Roberts 100/1

Johnny Gargano 100/1

Ryback 100/1

Scott Dawson 100/1

Tommaso Ciampa 100/1

Bo Dallas 150/1

Bubba Ray 150/1

Curtis Axel 150/1

Fandango 150/1

Goldust 150/1

Heath Slater 150/1

Jey Uso 150/1

Jimmy Uso 150/1

John Morrison 150/1

Kalisto 150/1

No Way Jose 150/1

R-Truth 150/1

Sin Cara 150/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 150/1

Alberto Del Rio 200/1

Billy Gunn 200/1

Darren Young 200/1

Hulk Hogan 200/1

James Ellsworth 200/1

Jerry Lawler 200/1

Kevin Nash 200/1

Shaquille O’Neal 200/1

Carlito 225/1

Rhyno 250/1

Vin Diesel 250/1

Floyd Mayweather 400/1

Donald Trump 750/1

Barack Obama 1000/1