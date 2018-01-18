wrestling / News
Updated Men’s Royal Rumble Betting Odds: Daniel Bryan Up to #3 Tie
– Daniel Bryan is now tied for the third-best odds to win the Royal Rumble in the latest betting odds. Paddy Power’s odds now list Bryan up at a 4/1 odds to win, tied with Dolph Ziggler. Shinsuke Nakamura remains the favorite, followed by Roman Reigns at #2.
You can see the full list of odds below, which still includes the wacky possibilities like Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Vin Diesel:
Shinsuke Nakamura 6/4
Roman Reigns 5/2
Dolph Ziggler 4/1
Daniel Bryan 4/1
John Cena 9/2
Braun Strowman 11/2
Finn Balor 7/1
Baron Corbin 10/1
Randy Orton 10/1
Seth Rollins 16/1
AJ Styles 18/1
Kevin Owens 18/1
Sami Zayn 18/1
Batista 20/1
Bobby Roode 20/1
Bray Wyatt 25/1
Jinder Mahal 25/1
Rusev 25/1
Samoa Joe 25/1
Big E 35/1
Brock Lesnar 33/1
Chris Jericho 33/1
Jason Jordan 33/1
Jeff Hardy 33/1
Matt Hardy 33/1
The Miz 35/1
Cesaro 40/1
Elias 40/1
Goldberg 40/1
Kenny Omega 40/1
Kofi Kingston 40/1
Sheamus 40/1
Undertaker 40/1
Big Cass 50/1
Chad Gable 50/1
Dean Ambrose 50/1
Eric Young 50/1
Kurt Angle 50/1
The Rock 50/1
Roderick Strong 50/1
Shelton Benjamin 50/1
Triple H 50/1
Apollo Crews 66/1
CM Punk 66/1
Enzo Amore 66/1
Eric Rowan 66/1
Karl Anderson 66/1
Kassius Ohno 66/1
Killian Dain 66/1
Luke Gallows 66/1
Luke Harper 66/1
Mojo Rawley 66/1
Shane McMahon 66/1
Brian Kendrick 80/1
Hideo Itami 80/1
Kane 80/1
Neville 80/1
Pete Dunne 80/1
Shawn Michaels 80/1
Titus O’Neil 80/1
TJ Perkins 80/1
Tye Dilinger 80/1
Tyler Bates 80/1
Tyler Breeze 80/1
Zack Ryder 80/1
Big Show 100/1
Conor McGregor 100/1
Dash Wilder 100/1
Jack Gallagher 100/1
Jake “The Snake” Roberts 100/1
Johnny Gargano 100/1
Ryback 100/1
Scott Dawson 100/1
Tommaso Ciampa 100/1
Bo Dallas 150/1
Bubba Ray 150/1
Curtis Axel 150/1
Fandango 150/1
Goldust 150/1
Heath Slater 150/1
Jey Uso 150/1
Jimmy Uso 150/1
John Morrison 150/1
Kalisto 150/1
No Way Jose 150/1
R-Truth 150/1
Sin Cara 150/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin 150/1
Alberto Del Rio 200/1
Billy Gunn 200/1
Darren Young 200/1
Hulk Hogan 200/1
James Ellsworth 200/1
Jerry Lawler 200/1
Kevin Nash 200/1
Shaquille O’Neal 200/1
Carlito 225/1
Rhyno 250/1
Vin Diesel 250/1
Floyd Mayweather 400/1
Donald Trump 750/1
Barack Obama 1000/1