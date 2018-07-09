Updated MLW Battle Riot Card

– Here is the updated card for the July 19th MLW Battle Riot event. The show will air as part of a two-hour special on July 27th on beIN Sports…

* MLW Champion Shane Strickland vs. Sami Callihan

* MLW Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Aerostar

* Joey Ryan vs. MJF to determine the first MLW Middleweight Champion

* John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

* The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

* PCO vs. Homicide

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Brody King.

* Battle Riot: Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Havoc, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Low Ki, Brody King, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, MJF, Rey Fenix, Head Shrinker: Samu, Kotto Brazil, Aerostar, Drago, MJF, Leo Brien, Michael Patrick, Rey Fenix, Vandal Ortagun, Simon Gotch and more to be announced.