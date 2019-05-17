Updated Money in the Bank Betting Odds: New Favorites For Ladder Matches

BetOnline has revealed updated odds for Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV, which reveals new favorites for the namesake ladder matches. Drew McIntyre is the new favorite for the men’s match, while Mandy Rose is the favorite for the women’s. However, no cash-ins are expected to happen, according to the odds. It should be noted these odds were released before Nikki Cross was announced as a replacement for Alexa Bliss.

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch -170 (10/17)

Charlotte Flair +130 (13/10)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch -500 (1/5)

Lacey Evans +300 (3/1)

Seth Rollins (c) vs AJ Styles

Seth Rollins -400 (1/4)

AJ Styles +250 (5/2)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston -200 (1/2)

Kevin Owens +150 (3/2)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre 2/3

Andrade 5/2

Finn Balor 10/1

Mustafa Ali 10/1

Sami Zayn 10/1

Baron Corbin 12/1

Randy Orton 12/1

Ricochet 16/1

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Mandy Rose 9/4

Bayley 11/4

Ember Moon 3/1

Alexa Bliss 7/1

Carmella 10/1

Dana Brooke 10/1

Naomi 12/1

Natalya 12/1

Number of Money in the Bank Briefcases Cashed In

0 1/2

1 5/7

2 4/1

Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe -250 (2/5)

Rey Mysterio +170 (17/10)

Roman Reigns vs Elias

Roman Reigns -340 (5/17)

Elias +220 (11/5)

The Miz vs Shane McMahon

The Miz -500 (1/5)

Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)