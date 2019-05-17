wrestling / News
Updated Money in the Bank Betting Odds: New Favorites For Ladder Matches
BetOnline has revealed updated odds for Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV, which reveals new favorites for the namesake ladder matches. Drew McIntyre is the new favorite for the men’s match, while Mandy Rose is the favorite for the women’s. However, no cash-ins are expected to happen, according to the odds. It should be noted these odds were released before Nikki Cross was announced as a replacement for Alexa Bliss.
Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch -170 (10/17)
Charlotte Flair +130 (13/10)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans
Becky Lynch -500 (1/5)
Lacey Evans +300 (3/1)
Seth Rollins (c) vs AJ Styles
Seth Rollins -400 (1/4)
AJ Styles +250 (5/2)
Kofi Kingston (c) vs Kevin Owens
Kofi Kingston -200 (1/2)
Kevin Owens +150 (3/2)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Drew McIntyre 2/3
Andrade 5/2
Finn Balor 10/1
Mustafa Ali 10/1
Sami Zayn 10/1
Baron Corbin 12/1
Randy Orton 12/1
Ricochet 16/1
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Mandy Rose 9/4
Bayley 11/4
Ember Moon 3/1
Alexa Bliss 7/1
Carmella 10/1
Dana Brooke 10/1
Naomi 12/1
Natalya 12/1
Number of Money in the Bank Briefcases Cashed In
0 1/2
1 5/7
2 4/1
Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio
Samoa Joe -250 (2/5)
Rey Mysterio +170 (17/10)
Roman Reigns vs Elias
Roman Reigns -340 (5/17)
Elias +220 (11/5)
The Miz vs Shane McMahon
The Miz -500 (1/5)
Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)
