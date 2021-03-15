wrestling / News
Updated New Japan Cup Brackets: Quarterfinals Now Set
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the updated brackets for the 2021 New Japan Cup, with the quarterfinals for the tournament now set. This follows night nine of the tour, which featured David Finlay and Jay White advancing with wins over YOSHI-HASHI and Hiroshi Tanahashi, respectively.
* EVIL vs. Toru Yano
* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA
* Will Ospreay vs. SANADA
* Jay White vs. David Finlay
Jayce of New Jaypan?
Jay White victorious over Tanahashi in Korakuen main as he and David Finlay take last quarterfinal spots.
New Japan CUPdate:https://t.co/k9HK2zS9Qa#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/LlFCdw1FDM
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- T-BAR Fires Back at User Who Says He Blocks Trans People: ‘The T Stands For Trans Rights’
- Jim Ross Talks Jeff Hardy Being Released By WWE In 2003, The Rock’s Return at WrestleMania XX
- Christian Cage On His Decision to Leave WWE, Talks With Edge About Returning
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw