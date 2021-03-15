Updated New Japan Cup Brackets: Quarterfinals Now Set

NJPW has announced the updated brackets for the 2021 New Japan Cup, with the quarterfinals for the tournament now set. This follows night nine of the tour, which featured David Finlay and Jay White advancing with wins over YOSHI-HASHI and Hiroshi Tanahashi, respectively.

* EVIL vs. Toru Yano

* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA

* Will Ospreay vs. SANADA

* Jay White vs. David Finlay