Updated NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 28 And World Tag League 2021 Standings

NJPW has updated standings for the World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors tournaments after Friday’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournaments:

Best of Super Juniors 28

SHO (3-0, 6 points)

DOUKI (2-1, 4 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1, 4 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (2-1, 4 points)

BUSHI (2-1, 4 points)

Taiji Ishimori (2-1, 4 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2, 2 points)

Master Wato (1-2, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-2, 2 points)

El Desperado (1-2, 2 points)

YOH (0-3, 0 points)

World Tag League 2021

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (3-0, 6 points)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (3-0, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-0, 6 points)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (2-1, 4 points)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-1, 4 points)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 points)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (2-1, 4 points)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (1-2, 2 points)

Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (0-3, 0 points)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3, 0 points)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-3, 0 points)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-3, 0 points)