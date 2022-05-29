wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings
The standings for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors are updated following last night’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournament following night 11, which took place on Sunday:
A Block
* Taiji Ishimori (6-2, 12 points)
* Ace Austin (5-3, 10 points)
* Hiromu Takahashi (5-3, 10 points)
* Alex Zayne (4-4, 8 points)
* SHO (4-4, 8 points)
* YOH (4-4, 8 points)
* Clark Connors (3-5, 6 points)
* Francesco Akira (3-5, 6 points)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (3-5, 6 points)
B Block
* El Phantasmo (6-2, 12 points)
* El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)
* Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)
* El Lindaman (4-4, 8 points)
* Wheeler Yuta (4-4, 8 points)
* TJP (4-4, 8 points)
* DOUKI (3-5, 6 points)
* BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)
* Master Wato (3-5, 6 points)
* Titan (3-5, 6 points)
