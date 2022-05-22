wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings
The standings for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors are updated following last night’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournament following night five< which took place on Saturday:
A Block
Hiromu Takahashi (3-0, 6 points)
Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 6 points)
Ace Austin (2-1, 4 points)
Alex Zayne (2-1, 4 points)
YOH (2-1, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
SHO (1-2, 2 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-3, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-3, 0 points)
B Block
El Phantasmo (3-0, 6 points)
El Desperado (3-0, 6 points)
Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 points)
El Lindaman (2-1, 4 points)
BUSHI (2-1, 4 points)
TJP (1-2, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
Wheeler Yuta (1-2, 2 points)
Master Wato (0-3, 0 points)
Titan (0-3, 0 points)