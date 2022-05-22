wrestling / News

Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Image Credit: NJPW

The standings for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors are updated following last night’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournament following night five< which took place on Saturday: A Block
Hiromu Takahashi (3-0, 6 points)
Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 6 points)
Ace Austin (2-1, 4 points)
Alex Zayne (2-1, 4 points)
YOH (2-1, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
SHO (1-2, 2 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-3, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-3, 0 points)

B Block
El Phantasmo (3-0, 6 points)
El Desperado (3-0, 6 points)
Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 points)
El Lindaman (2-1, 4 points)
BUSHI (2-1, 4 points)
TJP (1-2, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
Wheeler Yuta (1-2, 2 points)
Master Wato (0-3, 0 points)
Titan (0-3, 0 points)

