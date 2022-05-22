Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings

The standings for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors are updated following last night’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournament following night five< which took place on Saturday: A Block

Hiromu Takahashi (3-0, 6 points)

Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 6 points)

Ace Austin (2-1, 4 points)

Alex Zayne (2-1, 4 points)

YOH (2-1, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)

SHO (1-2, 2 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2, 2 points)

Clark Connors (0-3, 0 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-3, 0 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (3-0, 6 points)

El Desperado (3-0, 6 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 points)

El Lindaman (2-1, 4 points)

BUSHI (2-1, 4 points)

TJP (1-2, 2 points)

DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)

Wheeler Yuta (1-2, 2 points)

Master Wato (0-3, 0 points)

Titan (0-3, 0 points)