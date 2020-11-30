Updated NJPW Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League Standings

NJPW ran another night of action with the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tour, and you can see the updated standings below.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (4-2, 8 pts)

2. Hiromu Takahashi (6-1, 10 pts)

3. Taiji Ishimori (5-1, 10 pts)

4. SHO (4-2, 8 pts)

5. El Desperado (4-2, 8 pts)

6. BUSHI (3-3, 6 pts)

7. Robbie Eagles (2-4, 4 pts)

8. Ryusuke Tagachi (3-3, 6 pts)

9. DOUKI (0-6, 0 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-6, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (5-2, 10 pts)

2. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (4-3, 8 pts)

3. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (4-3, 8 pts)

4. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (4-3, 8 pts)

5. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (4-3, 8 pts)

6. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (4-3, 8 pts)

7. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (4-3, 8 pts)

8. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-4, 6 pts)

9. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-5, 4 pts)

10. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-6, 2 pts)