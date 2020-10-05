Updated NJPW Climax 30 Standings After Night Nine

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the ninth night of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier this morning and the standings have been updated after a night of A block action.

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (4-1) (8 pts)

2. Jay White (3-2) (6 pts)

3. Taichi (3-2) (6 pts)

4. Will Ospreay (3-2) (6 pts)

5. Minoru Suzuki (3-2) (6 pts)

6. Kazuchika Okada (3-2) (6 pts)

7. Jeff Cobb (2-3) (4 pts)

8. Shingo Takagi (2-3) (4 pts)

9. Tomohiro Ishii (2-3) (4 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-5) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (3-1) (6 pts)

2. Toru Yano (3-1) (6 pts)

3. Juice Robinson (3-1) (6 pts)

4. KENTA (2-2) (4 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr. (2-2) (4 pts)

6. EVIL (2-2) (4 pts)

7. Hirooki Goto (1-3) (2 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2) (2 pts)

9. YOSHI-HASHI (1-3) (2 pts)

10. SANADA (1-3) (2 pts)