wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Climax 31 Standings
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fifteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Zack Sabre Jr (6-2, 12 pts)
Shingo Takagi (6-2, 12 pts)
KENTA (6-2, 12 pts)
Kota Ibushi (6-2, 12 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (5-3, 10 pts)
Toru Yano (4-4, 8 pts)
Great-O-Khan (3-5, 6 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-6, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (2-6, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
B Block
Kazuchika Okada (7-0, 14 pts)
Jeff Cobb (7-0, 14 pts)
EVIL (6-1, 12 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-4, 6 pts)
SANADA (3-4, 6 pts)
Taichi (2-5, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-5, 4 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-5, 4 pts)
Tama Tonga (2-5, 4 pts)
Chase Owens (1-6, 2 pts)
