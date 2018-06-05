Updated NJPW Dominion Card

Here is the card for Saturday’s NJPW Dominion event. Make sure to join 411 Saturday morning at 3AM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* IWGP Junior tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI

* Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

* Rey Mysterio, Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Cody, & Adam Page

* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi vs. Michael Elgin

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP Title No Time Limit Best 2 of 3 Falls Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega