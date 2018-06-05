wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Dominion Card
Here is the card for Saturday’s NJPW Dominion event. Make sure to join 411 Saturday morning at 3AM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* IWGP Junior tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI
* Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
* Rey Mysterio, Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Cody, & Adam Page
* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi vs. Michael Elgin
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho
* IWGP Title No Time Limit Best 2 of 3 Falls Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega