Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night 3
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW held the third night of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier today. You can find updated standings below.
A Block
1. Jay White (2-0) (4 pts)
2. Jeff Cobb (2-0) (4 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (2-0) (4 pts)
4. Taichi (2-0) (4 pts)
5. Kota Ibushi (1-1) (2 pts)
6. Minoru Suzuki (1-1) (2 pts)
7. Kazuchika Okada (1-1) (2 pts)
8. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2) (0 pts)
9. Shingo Takagi (0-2) (0 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-2) (0 pts)
B Block
1. Juice Robinson (1-0) (2 pts)
2. Toru Yano (1-0) (2 pts)
3. Tetsuya Naito (1-0) (2 pts)
4. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0) (2 pts)
5. KENTA (1-0) (2 pts)
6. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1) (0 pts)
7. Hirooki Goto (0-1) (0 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI (0-1) (0 pts)
9. SANADA (0-1) (0 pts)
10. EVIL (0-1) (0 pts)
