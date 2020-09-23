Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night 3

NJPW held the third night of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier today. You can find updated standings below.

A Block

1. Jay White (2-0) (4 pts)

2. Jeff Cobb (2-0) (4 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (2-0) (4 pts)

4. Taichi (2-0) (4 pts)

5. Kota Ibushi (1-1) (2 pts)

6. Minoru Suzuki (1-1) (2 pts)

7. Kazuchika Okada (1-1) (2 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2) (0 pts)

9. Shingo Takagi (0-2) (0 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-2) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Juice Robinson (1-0) (2 pts)

2. Toru Yano (1-0) (2 pts)

3. Tetsuya Naito (1-0) (2 pts)

4. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0) (2 pts)

5. KENTA (1-0) (2 pts)

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1) (0 pts)

7. Hirooki Goto (0-1) (0 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI (0-1) (0 pts)

9. SANADA (0-1) (0 pts)

10. EVIL (0-1) (0 pts)