Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Eight
NJPW held night eight of the G1 Climax 30 tournament this morning, which featured the B Block in action, including a Bullet Club collision between KENTA and EVIL. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
1. Jay White (3-1) (6 pts)
2. Taichi (3-1) (6 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (3-1) (6 pts)
4. Minoru Suzuki (3-1) (6 pts)
5. Kota Ibushi (3-1) (6 pts)
6. Kazuchika Okada (2-2) (4 pts)
7. Jeff Cobb (1-3) (2 pts)
8. Shingo Takagi (1-3) (2 pts)
9. Tomohiro Ishii (1-3) (2 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-4) (0 pts)
B Block
1. Tetsuya Naito (3-1) (6 pts)
2. Toru Yano (3-1) (6 pts)
3. Juice Robinson (3-1) (6 pts)
4. KENTA (2-2) (4 pts)
5. Zack Sabre Jr. (2-2) (4 pts)
6. EVIL (2-2) (4 pts)
7. Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2) (4 pts)
8. Hirooki Goto (1-3) (2 pts)
9. YOSHI-HASHI (1-3) (2 pts)
10. SANADA (1-3) (2 pts)
