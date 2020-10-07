wrestling / News

Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Eleven

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 30

Night eleven of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament is now in the books and the standings have been updated to reflect another night of A block action. There still seems to be no real favorite right now.

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (4-2) (8 pts)
2. Jay White (4-2) (8 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (4-2) (8 pts)
4. Kazuchika Okada (4-2) (8 pts)
5. Taichi (3-3) (6 pts)
6. Minoru Suzuki (3-3) (6 pts)
7. Shingo Takagi (3-3) (6 pts)
8. Tomohiro Ishii (3-3) (6 pts)
9. Jeff Cobb (2-4) (4 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-6) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (4-1) (8 pts)
2. Juice Robinson (4-1) (8 pts)
3. Toru Yano (3-2) (6 pts)
4. EVIL (3-2) (6 pts)
5. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) (6 pts)
6. KENTA (2-3) (4 pts)
7. Hirooki Goto (2-3) (4 pts)
8. SANADA (2-3) (4 pts)
9. Zack Sabre Jr. (2-3) (4 pts)
10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-4) (2 pts)

