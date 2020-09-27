wrestling / News

Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Five

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW G1 Climax 30 Logo

The standings for NJPW’s G1 30 Climax have been updated following this morning’s night five. You can see the updated standings for both A Block and B Block below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here.

The standings are:

A Block

1. Jay White (3-0) (6 pts)
2. Taichi (3-0) (6 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (2-1) (4 pts)
4. Minoru Suzuki (2-1) (4 pts)
5. Kota Ibushi (2-1) (4 pts)
6. Jeff Cobb (1-2) (2 pts)
7. Kazuchika Okada (1-2) (2 pts)
8. Shingo Takagi (1-2) (2 pts)
9. Tomohiro Ishii (0-3) (0 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-3) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Juice Robinson (2-0) (4 pts)
2. Toru Yano (2-0) (4 pts)
3. Tetsuya Naito (2-0) (4 pts)
4. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-1) (2 pts)
5. KENTA (1-1) (2 pts)
6. Hirooki Goto (1-1) (2 pts)
7. EVIL (1-1) (2 pts)
8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-2) (0 pts)
9. YOSHI-HASHI (0-2) (0 pts)
10. SANADA (0-2) (0 pts)

