Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Six

The standings for NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament have been updated following this morning’s Night Six event. The card was held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

You can see the updated standings for both A Block and B Block below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here.

Following last night’s NJPW event, Tetsuya Naito and Toru Yano are both tied for the lead in B Block with six points each. Tetsuya Naito picked up a pinfall victory over Hirooki Goto. Meanwhile, Toru Yano defeated EVIL. Meanwhile, Hiroshi Tanahashi picked up his first win in the G1 Climax this year after beating Juice Robinson.

The standings are:

A BLOCK

1. Jay White (3-0) (6 pts)

2. Taichi (3-0) (6 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (2-1) (4 pts)

4. Minoru Suzuki (2-1) (4 pts)

5. Kota Ibushi (2-1) (4 pts)

6. Jeff Cobb (1-2) (2 pts)

7. Kazuchika Okada (1-2) (2 pts)

8. Shingo Takagi (1-2) (2 pts)

9. Tomohiro Ishii (0-3) (0 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-3) (0 pts)

B BLOCK

1. Tetsuya Naito (3-0) (6 pts)

2. Toru Yano (3-0) (6 pts)

3. Juice Robinson (2-1) (4 pts)

4. KENTA (2-1) (4 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-2) (2 pts)

6. Hirooki Goto (1-2) (2 pts)

7. EVIL (1-2) (2 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2) (2 pts)

9. YOSHI-HASHI (1-2) (2 pts)

10. SANADA (0-3) (0 pts)