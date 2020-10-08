Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Twelve

NJPW held night twelve of the G1 Climax 30 tournament, with action from the A block, and the standings have now been updated.

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (4-2) (8 pts)

2. Jay White (4-2) (8 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (4-2) (8 pts)

4. Kazuchika Okada (4-2) (8 pts)

5. Taichi (3-3) (6 pts)

6. Minoru Suzuki (3-3) (6 pts)

7. Shingo Takagi (3-3) (6 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (3-3) (6 pts)

9. Jeff Cobb (2-4) (4 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-6) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (5-1) (10 pts)

2. EVIL (4-2) (8 pts)

3. Juice Robinson (3-3) (6 pts)

4. Toru Yano (3-3) (6 pts)

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3) (6 pts)

6. Hirooki Goto (3-3) (6 pts)

7. SANADA (3-3) (6 pts)

8. Zack Sabre Jr. (3-3) (6 pts)

9. KENTA (2-4) (4 pts)

10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-5) (2 pts)