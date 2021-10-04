wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 31 Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night ten of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from B block. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Zack Sabre Jr (4-1, 8 pts)
Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)
Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 pts)
Toru Yano (3-2, 6 pts)
KENTA (3-2, 6 pts)
Kota Ibushi (3-2, 6 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-3, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-5, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
B Block
Kazuchika Okada (5-0, 10 pts)
Jeff Cobb (5-0, 10 pts)
EVIL (4-1, 8 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-1, 8 pts)
Taichi (2-3, 4 pts)
SANADA (2-3, 4 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-4, 2 pts) (eliminated)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-4, 2 pts) (eliminated)
Hirooki Goto (1-4, 0 pts) (eliminated)
Chase Owens (1-4, 0 pts) (eliminated)