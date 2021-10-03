Updated NJPW G1 Climax 31 Standings After Night Nine

NJPW held night nine of the G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, and the standings are updated after the show. You can check out the updated standings for the show below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show here:

A Block

Zack Sabre Jr (4-1, 8 pts)

Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 pts)

Toru Yano (3-2, 6 pts)

KENTA (3-2, 6 pts)

Kota Ibushi (3-2, 6 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-3, 4 pts)

Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-5, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)

B Block

Kazuchika Okada (4-0, 8 pts)

Jeff Cobb (4-0, 8 pts)

EVIL (3-1, 6 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1, 6 pts)

Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)

SANADA (2-2, 4 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-3, 2 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-3, 2 pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-4, 0 pts)

Chase Owens (0-4, 0 pts)