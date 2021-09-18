Updated NJPW G1 Climax 31 Standings

The first night of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament happened earlier today, with five matches in the A Block. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)

Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)

Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

KENTA 0 points (0-1)

Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)

Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)

Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)

Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

B Block

Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-0)

Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-0)

Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-0)

YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-0)

Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-0)

EVIL 0 points (0-0)

Chase Owens 0 points (0-0)

Tama Tonga 0 points (0-0)

SANADA 0 points (0-0)

Taichi 0 points (0-0)

The tournament continues with night two tomorrow morning at 1 AM ET.