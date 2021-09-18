wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 31 Standings
The first night of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament happened earlier today, with five matches in the A Block. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)
Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)
Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
KENTA 0 points (0-1)
Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)
Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)
Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)
Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
B Block
Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-0)
Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-0)
Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-0)
YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-0)
Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-0)
EVIL 0 points (0-0)
Chase Owens 0 points (0-0)
Tama Tonga 0 points (0-0)
SANADA 0 points (0-0)
Taichi 0 points (0-0)
The tournament continues with night two tomorrow morning at 1 AM ET.
