Updated NJPW G1 Climax 32 Standings Following Night Seven

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Image Credit: NJPW

Following night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32, the standings for the tournament have been updated. You can find those below.

A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points)
Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points)
Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)
Tom Lawlor (0-1, 0 points)
JONAH (0-1, 0 points)

B Block:
Jay White (2-0, 4 points)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)
Chase Owens (1-1, 2 points)
Taichi (1-1, 2 points)
SANADA (1-1, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)
Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 points)

C Block:
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 points)
Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)
EVIL (1-0, 2 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points)
Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points)
KENTA (0-2, 0 points)

D Block:
Will Ospreay (2-0, 4 points)
David Finlay (1-1, 2 points)
Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 points)

