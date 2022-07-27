wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 32 Standings Following Night Seven
Following night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32, the standings for the tournament have been updated. You can find those below.
A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points)
Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points)
Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)
Tom Lawlor (0-1, 0 points)
JONAH (0-1, 0 points)
B Block:
Jay White (2-0, 4 points)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)
Chase Owens (1-1, 2 points)
Taichi (1-1, 2 points)
SANADA (1-1, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)
Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 points)
C Block:
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 points)
Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)
EVIL (1-0, 2 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points)
Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points)
KENTA (0-2, 0 points)
D Block:
Will Ospreay (2-0, 4 points)
David Finlay (1-1, 2 points)
Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 points)
