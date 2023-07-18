Updated NJPW G1 Climax 33 Standings After Night Two

The third night of the NJPW G1 Climax 33 took place on Monday, and updated standings in the tournament are available. You can see the updated standings of the four blocks below after Sunday’s show, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of night three here.

Block A

SANADA (2-0, 4 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts)

Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts)

Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts)

Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts)

Shota Umino (0-1-1, 1 pts)

Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts)

Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block B

Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)

Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts)

Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)

KENTA (1-1, 2 pts)

Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts)

Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts)

El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block C

David Finlay (1-0, 2 pts)

EVIL (1-0, 2 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (1-0, 2 pts)

Eddie Kingston (1-0, 2 pts)

Tama Tonga (0-1, 0 pts)

Shingo Takagi (0-1, 0 pts)

Aaron Henare (0-1, 0 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 pts)

Block D

Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0, 2 pts)

Shane Haste (1-0, 2 pts)

Jeff Cobb (1-0, 2 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-1, 0 pts)

Toru Yano (0-1, 0 pts)

Alex Coughlin (0-1, 0 pts)