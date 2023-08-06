Updated NJPW G1 Climax 33 Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of the G1 Climax 33 earlier today and the standings are now updated. You can find the standings below for the tournament, and see our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show here.

Block A:

SANADA (7-0, 14 pts)

Hikuleo (4-3, 8 pts)

Yota Tsuji (3-3-1, 7 pts)

Ren Narita (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Shota Umino (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-4-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-5, 4 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (6-1, 12 pts)

Will Ospreay (5-2, 10 pts)

Taichi (3-4, 6 pts)

Tanga Loa (3-4, 6 pts)

El Phantasmo (3-4, 6 pts)

KENTA (3-4, 6 pts)

Great-O-Khan (3-4, 6 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-5, 4 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (4-2, 8 pts)

EVIL (4-2, 8 pts)

Eddie Kingston (4-2, 8 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-2-1, 7 pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-2-1, 7 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (2-4, 4 pts)

HENARE (2-4, 4 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-5, 2 pts)

Block D:

Jeff Cobb (4-2, 8 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-2, 8 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (4-2, 8 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (3-3, 6 pts)

Shane Haste (2-4, 4 pts)

Alex Coughlin (2-4, 4 pts)

Toru Yano (2-4, 4 pts)