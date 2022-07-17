Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings Following Night Two

The NJPW G1 Climax is rolling on, and the standings for the tournament are updated following night two. The second night of the tournament took place on Sunday and you can see Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here. The updated standings are below:

A Block

Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 points)

Toru Yano (1-0, 2 points)

Tom Lawlor (0-0, 0 points)

Bad Luck Fale (0-0, 0 points)

Lance Archer (0-0, 0 points)

JONAH (0-1, 0 points)

Jeff Cobb (0-1, 0 points)

B Block

Jay White (1-0, 2 points)

Taichi (1-0, 2 points)

Tama Tonga (0-0, 0 points)

Great-O-Khan (0-0, 0 points)

Chase Owens (0-0, 0 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 points)

SANADA (0-1, 0 points)

C Block

Aaron Henare (1-0, 2 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0, 2 points)

Hirooki Goto (0-0, 0 points)

Tetsuya Naito (0-0, 0 points)

EVIL (0-0, 0 points)

KENTA (0-1, 0 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 points)

D Block

Will Ospreay (1-0, 2 points)

Juice Robinson (1-0, 2 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-0, 0 points)

David Finlay (0-0, 0 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (0-0, 0 points)

Shingo Takagi (0-1, 0 points)

El Phantasmo (0-1, 0 points)