wrestling / News

Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings: KENTA, Okada, Moxley Lead Way

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KENTA G1

– The latest NJPW G1 Climax 29 Standings are in after last night’s night seven. As noted at the end of our own Larry Csonka’s review, three men remain undefeated in the round-robin tournament: KENTA, Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley. Each fighter stands at 4-0 with eight points.

You can see the full standings below. The tournament concludes on August 12th:

Block A

* KENTA: (4-0), 8 pts.
* Kazuchika Okada: (4-0), 8 pts.
* EVIL: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Lance Archer: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Kota Ibushi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Will Ospreay: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Bad Luck Fale: (1-3), 2 pts.
* SANADA: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Zack Sabre Jr: (1-3), 2 pts.
On Block B:
* Jon Moxley: (3-0), 6 pts.
* Tomohiro Ishii: (2-1), 4 pts.
* Juice Robinson: (2-1), 4 pts.
* Toru Yano: (2-1), 4 pts.
* Shingo Takagi: (2-1), 4 pts.
* Hirooki Goto: (1-2), 2 pts.
* Tetsuya Naito: (1-2), 2 pts.
* Jeff Cobb: (1-2), 2 pts.
* Taichi: (1-2), 2 pts.
* Jay White: (0-3), 0 pts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Climax 29, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading