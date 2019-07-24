wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings: KENTA, Okada, Moxley Lead
NJPW held night eight of the G1 Climax 29 tournament and after some B block action, the standings have been updated to show that Jon Moxley is now the only one undefeated in that group. He has eight points, as do KENTA and Kazuchika Okada, who are also undefeated. You can see the updated list below.
G1 29 Block A
* KENTA: (4-0), 8 pts.
* Kazuchika Okada: (4-0), 8 pts.
* EVIL: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Lance Archer: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Kota Ibushi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Will Ospreay: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Bad Luck Fale: (1-3), 2 pts.
* SANADA: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Zack Sabre Jr: (1-3), 2 pts.
G1 29 Block B
* Jon Moxley: (4-0), 8 pts.
* Juice Robinson: (3-1), 6 pts.
* Tomohiro Ishii: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Toru Yano: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Shingo Takagi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Tetsuya Naito: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Taichi: (2-2), 4 pts.
* Hirooki Goto: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Jeff Cobb: (1-3), 2 pts.
* Jay White: (1-3), 2 pts.
