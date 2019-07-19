Updated NJPW G1 Standings After Night Six

Early this morning (or last night if you live in Japan), NJPW held the sixth night of their G1 Climax 29 tournament. You can catch Larry Csonka’s review of the show here and look at the updated standings below.

G1 29 Block A

* KENTA: (3-0), 6 pts.

* Kazuchika Okada: (3-0), 6 pts.

* EVIL: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Will Ospreay: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-2), 2 pts.

* SANADA: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (0-3), 0 pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (3-0), 6 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Juice Robinson: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Shingo Takagi: (2-1), 4 pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Jeff Cobb: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Taichi: (1-2), 2 pts.

* Jay White: (0-3), 0 pts.