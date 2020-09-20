Updated NJPW G1 Standings Following Night Two

The G1 Cimax standings have been updated following night two of the NJPW tournament. You can see the standings below, which are updated with the results of last night’s show. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of night two is here.

Block A

1. Kota Ibushi (1-0) (2 pts)

2. Jeff Cobb (1-0) (2 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (1-0) (2 pts)

4. Minoru Suzuki (1-0) (2 pts)

5. Taichi (1-0) (2 pts)

6. Jay White (1-0) (2 pts)

7. Kazuchika Okada (0-1) (0 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (0-1) (0 pts)

9. Shingo Takagi (0-1) (0 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-1) (0 pts)

Block B

1. Juice Robinson (1-0) (2 pts)

2. Toru Yano (1-0) (2 pts)

3. Tetsuya Naito (1-0) (2 pts)

4. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0) (2 pts)

5. KENTA (1-0) (2 pts)

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1) (0 pts)

7. Hirooki Goto (0-1) (0 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI (0-1) (0 pts)

9. SANADA (0-1) (0 pts)

10. EVIL (0-1) (0 pts)