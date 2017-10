– Here is the updated card for the November 5th NJPW Power Struggle event…

* Super Jr Tag Tournament Final

* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

* IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano

* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi