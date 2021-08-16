Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2021 Standings

NJPW held another Summer Struggle event this morning, which saw more matches in the ongoing NJPW Super Junior Tag League. You can find the updated standings below.

1. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (4-0, 8 pts)

2. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-1, 6 pts)

3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (3-1, 6 pts)

4. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (2-2, 4 pts)

5. SHO & YOH (0-4, 0 pts)

6. Gedo & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)