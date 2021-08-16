wrestling / News

Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2021 Standings

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo, Harold Meij

NJPW held another Summer Struggle event this morning, which saw more matches in the ongoing NJPW Super Junior Tag League. You can find the updated standings below.

1. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (4-0, 8 pts)
2. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-1, 6 pts)
3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (3-1, 6 pts)
4. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (2-2, 4 pts)
5. SHO & YOH (0-4, 0 pts)
6. Gedo & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading