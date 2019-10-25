wrestling / News

Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
NJPW Ospreay and Eagles

– Following the latest night of the NJPW Road To Power Struggle tour, here’s a look at the updated standings for Super Junior Tag League 2019.

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (3-1): 6 pts.
Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (3-1): 6 pts.
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1): 4 pts.
Volador Junior & Titan (2-1): 4 pts.
SHO & YOH (2-1): 4 pts.
Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (2-2): 4 pts.
Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-3): 0 pts.
TJP & Clark Connors (0-4): 0 pts.

– This week’s MLW FUSION, the go home show before next week’s Saturday Night Super Fight will feature:

*Promociones Dorado vs. CONTRA Unit.

*The Hart Foundation vs. Dragon Lee and Extreme Tiger;

*Also appearing are Low Ki, The Von Erichs, Brian Pillman Jr. and more.

