– Following the latest night of the NJPW Road To Power Struggle tour, here’s a look at the updated standings for Super Junior Tag League 2019.

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (3-1): 6 pts.

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (3-1): 6 pts.

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1): 4 pts.

Volador Junior & Titan (2-1): 4 pts.

SHO & YOH (2-1): 4 pts.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (2-2): 4 pts.

Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-3): 0 pts.

TJP & Clark Connors (0-4): 0 pts.

– This week’s MLW FUSION, the go home show before next week’s Saturday Night Super Fight will feature:

*Promociones Dorado vs. CONTRA Unit.

*The Hart Foundation vs. Dragon Lee and Extreme Tiger;

*Also appearing are Low Ki, The Von Erichs, Brian Pillman Jr. and more.