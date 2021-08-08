wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings Following Summer Struggle
August 8, 2021 | Posted by
Night two of the NJPW Super Junior Tag League tournament is in the books, and updated standings are available. You can see the updated standings below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of NJPW Summer Struggle night ten here.
1. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 pts)
2. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-0, 4 pts)
3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (2-0, 4 pts)
4. SHO & YOH (0-1, 0 pts)
5. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (0-1, 0 pts)
6. Gedo & Dick Togo (0-1, 0 pts)
