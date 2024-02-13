wrestling / News

Updated NJPW Windy City Riot Card

February 13, 2024
Below is the updated lineup for the NJPW Windy City Riot at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on April 12th.

The top match currently listed is Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley. Check out the card here:

– Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

– Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali

– Eight-Man Riot Match: Eddie Kingston & mystery partners vs. Gabe Kidd & mystery partners

