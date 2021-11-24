wrestling / News
Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28 Standings
After night nine of the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournaments, here are updated standings:
Best of the Super Juniors 28
SHO (4-1, 8 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-1, 8 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (3-1-1, 7 points)
Taiji Ishimori (3-2, 6 points)
El Desperado (2-2-1, 5 points)
DOUKI (2-3, 4 points)
BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 points)
Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)
Master Wato (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (2-3, 4 points)
YOH (1-4, 2 points)
NJPW World Tag League 2021
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (4-0, 8 points)
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (3-1, 6 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-1, 6 points)
Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (3-1, 6 points)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-1, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (3-1, 6 points)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-1, 6 points)
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (1-3, 2 points)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-3, 2 points)
Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (0-4, 0 points)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-4, 0 points)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-4, 0 points)
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle
- Another Ringside Fan Reportedly Ejected After WWE Raw Went Off the Air, Rollins’ Stylist Gets Involved
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match