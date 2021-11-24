Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28 Standings

After night nine of the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournaments, here are updated standings:

Best of the Super Juniors 28

SHO (4-1, 8 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-1, 8 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-1-1, 7 points)

Taiji Ishimori (3-2, 6 points)

El Desperado (2-2-1, 5 points)

DOUKI (2-3, 4 points)

BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)

Master Wato (2-3, 4 points)

El Phantasmo (2-3, 4 points)

YOH (1-4, 2 points)

NJPW World Tag League 2021

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (4-0, 8 points)

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (3-1, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-1, 6 points)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (3-1, 6 points)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-1, 6 points)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (3-1, 6 points)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-1, 6 points)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (1-3, 2 points)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-3, 2 points)

Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (0-4, 0 points)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-4, 0 points)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-4, 0 points)