Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28 Standings

November 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW World Tag League Best of Super Juniors 28

NJPW has updated standings for the World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors tournaments after Saturday’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournaments:

Best of Super Juniors 28
SHO 10 points (5-1)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 8 points (4-2)
Taiji Ishimori 8 points (4-2)
Hiromu Takahashi 7 points (3-2-1)
El Desperado 7 points (3-2-1)
BUSHI 6 points (3-3)
Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points (3-3)
Robbie Eagles 4 points (2-4)
DOUKI 4 points (2-4)
El Phantasmo 4 points (2-4)
Master Wato 4 points (2-4)
YOH 4 points (2-4)

World Tag League 2021
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA 8 points (4-0)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi 6 points (3-1)
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 6 points (3-1)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 6 points (3-1)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 6 points (3-1)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare 6 points (3-1)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-3)
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan 2 points (1-3)
Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe 0 points (0-4)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask 0 points (0-4)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku 0 points (0-4)

