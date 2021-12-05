wrestling / News

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28 Standings

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW World Tag League Best of Super Juniors 28

NJPW has updated standings for the World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors tournaments after Saturday’s show. You can see the standings below for the tournaments:

Best of Super Juniors 28
SHO (6-3, 12 points)
El Desperado (5-3-1, 11 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (5-3-1, 11 points)
Taiji Ishimori (5-4, 10 points)
Robbie Eagles (5-4, 10 points)
El Phantasmo (5-4, 10 points)
YOH (5-4, 10 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-5, 8 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (4-5, 8 points)
BUSHI (4-5, 8 points)
Master Wato (3-6, 6 points)
DOUKI (2-7, 4 points)

World Tag League 2021
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-2, 12 points)
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-2, 12 points)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-2, 12 points)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (6-2, 12 points)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (6-2, 12 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-4, 8 points)
Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (5-3, 10 points)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (5-3, 10 points)
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (2-6, 4 points)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-7, 2 points)
Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (1-7, 2 points)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-8, 0 points)

