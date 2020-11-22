Updated NJPW World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors Standings

The standings for NJPW’s World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors tournaments are updated following this morning’s night six of the shows. You can see the latest standings for the two tournaments below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here.

World Tag League

1. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (3-1, 6 pts)

2. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)

3. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (3-1, 6 pts)

4. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-1, 6 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)

6. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-2, 4 pts)

7. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-2, 4 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)

9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-4, 0 pts)

10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-4, 0 pts)

Best of Super Juniors 27

1. Master Wato (2-1, 4 pts)

2. SHO (2-1, 4 pts)

3. Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 pts)

4. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-1, 4 pts)

5. Hiromu Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)

6. Taiji Ishimori (2-1, 4 pts)

7. El Desperado (2-1, 4 pts)

8. BUSHI (1-2, 2 pts)

9. DOUKI (0-3, 0 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-3, 0 pts)