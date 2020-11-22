wrestling / News
Updated NJPW World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors Standings
The standings for NJPW’s World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors tournaments are updated following this morning’s night six of the shows. You can see the latest standings for the two tournaments below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here.
World Tag League
1. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (3-1, 6 pts)
2. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)
3. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (3-1, 6 pts)
4. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-1, 6 pts)
5. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)
6. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-2, 4 pts)
7. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-2, 4 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-4, 0 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-4, 0 pts)
Best of Super Juniors 27
1. Master Wato (2-1, 4 pts)
2. SHO (2-1, 4 pts)
3. Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 pts)
4. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-1, 4 pts)
5. Hiromu Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
6. Taiji Ishimori (2-1, 4 pts)
7. El Desperado (2-1, 4 pts)
8. BUSHI (1-2, 2 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-3, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-3, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- Lisa Marie Varon on Seeing The Undertaker Get Emotional at His Wedding With Michelle McCool
- Jim Ross Discusses His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, The Dynamic With Excalibur & Tony Schiavone On AEW Commentary
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot
- Note On Who Backed Vince McMahon On Third Party Platform Ban, Idea Didn’t Come From Nick Khan