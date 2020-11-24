wrestling / News

Updated NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Standings Following Night 8

November 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW World Tag League 2020 Best of the Super Jr.

– Here are the latest point standings for the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Junior tournaments following today’s Night 8 event at the Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan:

NJPW World Tag League 2020

SANADA & Shingo Takagi (4-1; 8pts)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi; Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb; Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.; Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa; Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (3-2; 6pts)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI; Juice Robinson & David Finlay (2-3; 4pts)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens; Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-4; 2pts)

NJPW Best of the Super Junior 27

Taiji Ishimori, SHO, Hiromu Takahashi, Master Wato (3-1; 6pts)
BUSHI, El Desperado, Robbie Eagles, Ryusuke Taguchi (2-2; 4pts)
DOUKI, Yuya Uemura (0-4; 0pts)

