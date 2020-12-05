wrestling / News
Updated NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Standings After Night 14
NJPW held night 14 of the World Tag League and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments this morning, and the standings have been updated to reflect results. You can see the updated standings below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings
1. Hiromu Takahashi (5-2, 10 pts)
2. Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 pts)
3. SHO (5-2, 10 pts)
4. El Desperado (5-2, 10 pts)
5. Master Wato (4-3, 8 pts)
6. BUSHI (4-3, 8 pts)
7. Robbie Eagles (3-4, 6 pts)
8. Ryusuke Tagachi (3-4, 6 pts)
9. DOUKI (1-6, 2 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-7, 0 pts)
NJPW World Tag League Standings
1. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (5-3, 10 pts)
2. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (5-3, 10 pts)
3. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (5-3, 10 pts)
4. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (5-3, 10 pts)
5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (5-3, 10 pts)
6. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (5-3, 10 pts)
7. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (4-4, 8 pts)
8. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-5, 6 pts)
9. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)
10. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-7, 2 pts)
