Various News: Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings, Full Sami Callihan Documentary Online, Latest Video From Matt Hardy
– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (7-1): 14 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (7-1): 14 pts
EVIL & SANADA (7-1): 14 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (6-2): 12 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (6-3): 12 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (6-3): 12 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (5-5): 10 pts
Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (5-5): 10 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (4-4): 8 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-6): 8 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (3-5): 6 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-5): 6 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-7): 6 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-6): 4 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-7): 4 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-9): 2 pts
– Matt Hardy has released a new #FreeTheDelete episode, which you can watch below.
– The full documentary about Sami Callihan released by Impact Wrestling focusing on his World title win can be seen below.
